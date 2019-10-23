Bears Fall to Amerks on the Road, 5-1
October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Hershey Bears visited Blue Cross Arena for their lone visit on Wednesday night and dropped 5-1 decision to the Rochester Americans. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the only goal for the Chocolate and White to conclude a four-game road trip.
After a scoreless opening period, Rochester tallied three times to take a commanding 3-0 lead into second intermission. Kevin Porter cashed in on the Amerk's third power play chance of the night after redirecting a C.J. Smith shot past Pheonix Copley at the 7:58 mark. At 12:58, Rochester doubled their lead after Sean Malone buried a backdoor pass from Rasmus Asplund on a quick offensive attack. Scott Wilson brought his team's lead to 3-0 at 14:34 after spinning and shooting a loose puck in the slot passed a screen Copley. Shots after 40 minutes were 21-17 Americans.
Next period, Rochester extended their lead to 4-0 at 10:35. On a counter attack, Smith raced into his offensive end and beat Copley low to the ice. Jonsson-Fjallby eased the bleeding for Hershey and snapped Rochester goaltender Jonas Johansson's bid for a shutout. Shane Gersich fed Jonsson-Fjallby for a headman pass while shorthanded, and Jonsson-Fjallby tallied his fourth goal of the 2019-20 season.
At 19:13, Rochester rounded out the 5-1 final on Brett Murray's first goal of the season. Hershey's record moved to 4-3-0-1 in the defeat. Final shots on goal were 29-20 Americans. Bears special teams finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 5-for-6 on the penalty kill.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Saturday, Oct. 26 against the Utica Comets at Giant Center. It's Reese's Trick-Or-Treat Night, where all fans 12 and under will receive a trick-or-treat bag upon entry and have the opportunity to trick-or-treat around the concourse during pregame and first intermission. Tickets information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
