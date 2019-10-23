Condors Host Ontario on $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas Night Tonight
October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas Night on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena tonight at 6:30 p.m. against the Ontario Reign. Great seats start at $12 ($13 day of game) and are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).
PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas at the game presented by The Groove 99.3 FM. Head to The Tower Craft Bar and Grill for a pre-game "Tailgate at the Tower" featuring drink and food specials beginning at 5 p.m. located one block west of the arena.
Please allow extra time for arrival as Mechanics Bank Arena has installed metal detectors at all entrances. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
EAT & DRINK
CLUB ROOM
Beef Yakatori
Orange Chicken
Fried Rice
Asian Slaw
Spinach
Mushrooms
Fried Wanton Chips
TAP ROOM
Teryaki Chicken Bowl
Steamed Rice
Vegetables
BARS!
Crossbar Craft Beer Pub
Ice Level Lounge (free with any ticket, must be 21+)
DOWNLOAD THE CONDORS APP presented by PCL: iTunes |Google Play
BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Luke Esposito and Kirill Maksimov
TONIGHT
The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign in the second of 12 meetings between the two teams this season. In the AHL, the Condors are 23-16-3-1 against the Reign and 13-8-1-0 against Ontario at home. Last season, Bakersfield went 8-1-0-1 in 10 contests and have points in eight straight againt Ontario (6-0-2).
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Bakersfield erased a three-goal deficit, but fell to the Stockton Heat, 4-3, on Saturday at home. C Brad Malone scored his first of the season and extended his points streak to five games. LW Joe Gambardella and LW Tyler Benson each had two assists.
Ontario beat San Jose for the second time this season, 5-2, on Saturday afternoon at the SAP Center. LW Carl Grundstrom had two goals in his first game of the season and G Cal Petersen stopped 32 of 34 for his third win of the season.
GAME #1500
Tonight is game No. 1500 all-time for the Condors over 22 regular seasons. Bakersfield has also played 100 postseason contests all-time.
MALONE STREAKING
C Brad Malone has picked up where he left off last season. After leading the Condors in 2019 Calder Cup playoff scoring, he has six points (1g-5a) over a five-game point streak to start the campaign.
HAAS SET FOR DEBUT
Gaetan Haas is set to make his Condors and AHL debut tonight. He has played nearly 400 games in the NLA (Switzerland) and represented the Swiss in the Olympics, four World Championships, and two World Junior Championships. He is the first Swiss-born player in the Condors history and with No. 92, is set to wear the highest number in team history.
CONDORS NOTES
Bakersfield has used three goaltenders through the first five games of the season... Saturday was the first multi-point game of the season for LW Tyler Benson. He had 20 such games last season en route to leading the Condors in scoring as a rookie... The Condors have allowed the fewest shots per game in the AHL at 24.80.
REIGN NOTES
D Tobias Bjornfot, who made his debut with the Reign on Saturday, became the youngest player (and first born in the 2000's) to score a goal in AHL history. He added an assist as well... D Mikey Anderson is t-4th in rookie scoring with four points (2g-2a) in five games... The Reign are the second most penalized team in the AHL at 23.80 minutes a night.
TRANSACTIONS
18-Oct D Cody Corbett signed to a PTO from Atlanta
19-Oct D Michael Downing signed to a PTO from Florida
19-Oct C Gaetan Haas assigned by Edmonton
22-Oct LW Nolan Vesey reassigned from Bakersfield to
Wichita
22-Oct RW Miles Koules signed to an AHL contract
