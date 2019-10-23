Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, October 23

October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The set-up

The Belleville Senators' will complete its five-game homestand with an all-Canadian match-up as the Laval Rocket makes its first visit to CAA Arena this season.

The Senators (1-4-0-0) struggled over the weekend, giving up 12 goals in two contests against Hershey and Providence that leaves the Sens in eighth place in the North Division.

However, the team's power play exploded with four goals as the Sens ended the 0-for drought it started the season with.

Laval (3-4-0-0) sits fifth in the North Division standings but are coming off of a 4-2 home loss to Hershey Saturday night. The Rocket's 22 goals against are the second most conceded in the North (tied with Belleville and Cleveland).

Roster notes

JC Beaudin and Nick Paul remain in Ottawa but the NHL club did reassign Jordan Szwarz back to Belleville so he will be available to Troy Mann.

After injuries to Andreas Englund and Christian Jaros Saturday, the Sens signed defenceman Stuart Percy to a PTO and recalled Miles Gendron from Brampton.

No official word on who starts for Belleville but Marcus Hogberg seems the likely choice.

Previous history

Belleville is 12-10-1-1 all-time against the Rocket over 24 games with eight of those wins coming at home. The two teams met during preseason in Quebec with the Senators winning both games.

Who to watch

After going pointless in his first two games of the season, Sens sophomore forward Logan Brown has tallied seven points in the last three games, including three goals. His seven points are tied for the most on the Sens with Drake Batherson.

After scoring a hat-trick in his NHL debut last season (which was also the only game he played for Montreal) Poehling finds himself in the AHL to start the season where so far in his rookie campaign he has two goals and four points.

Where to watch

Wednesday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.