Penguins Fall to Devils, 4-1

October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Binghamton Devils for the first time in franchise history, suffering a 4-1 defeat on Wednesday at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton's Brett Seney tallied twice in the early stages of the game, putting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3-3-1-0) at a disadvantage from which it never fully recovered. The Penguins entered the game undefeated all-time against the Binghamton Devils, but are now 11-1-0-0.

Seney and the Devils' strong start began 36 seconds into the game, when Seney collected a rebound off the pads of Casey DeSmith and tucked it underneath the crossbar. Five minutes later, Seney came back for a goal on the power play, putting Binghamton in a 2-0 lead.

The Penguins shut things down in the second period, allowing only five shots on goal. Joseph Cramarossa tried to spark his teammates by engaging in a marathon fight with Dakota Mermis at 7:50 of the middle frame. After he served his five minutes for fighting and the second period came to an end, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still trailed by two.

The Penguins came out in the third with purpose, generating a flurry of early scoring chances and eventually getting one past Gilles Senn. Andrew Agozzino took a lovely pass from Niclas Almari and wired the puck into the net at 4:24 of the final frame of regulation.

The Devils retaliated with a goal by Michael McLeod, 3-1, on their first shot of the period with less than 12 minutes left in regulation. Ben Street sealed the win for Binghamton with an empty-netter at 16:54 of the third period.

DeSmith notched 21 saves for the Penguins, while Senn earned his first AHL win with 20 stops.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Oct. 25 against the San Antonio Rampage. Puck drop between the Penguins and the Rampage is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's state-of-the-art, high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV are available now. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.