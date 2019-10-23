Sens Hold off Rocket Comeback

October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators collected its second win of the season after a 3-2 victory over the Laval Rocket.

Josh Norris, Parker Kelly and Filip Chlapik scored for the Senators as Marcus Hogberg turned away 39 shots. Laval's rookie netminder Cayden Primeau made 29 saves while Xavier Ouelett and Lukas Vejdemo scored.

It took 1:06 for the Sens to open the scoring as Norris converted a lovely centering pass from the side of the net by Vitaly Abramov as the Russian grabbed his first point of the season.

The lead was doubled at 5:36 on Kelly's first of the year as he buried Joseph LaBate's pass out front for a 2-0 lead. Sens forward Jonathan Davidsson had the second assist, his first career AHL point.

[embedded content]

Belleville jumped on Laval early into the second as it took just 62 seconds to push the lead to 3-0 as Chlapik bagged his first of the year as he just had to have his stick on the ice to convert Morgan Klimchuk's pass.

Laval's Josh Brook rang the post in what was the Rocket's best chance in the game thus far before Ouelett got his team on the board with a blast on a 5-on-3 advantage at 11:18 to cut Belleville's lead to 3-1. It was 3-2 42 seconds later as on the continuing power play Vejdemo spun and beat Hogberg low for his third goal of the year.

[embedded content]

Riley Barber pinged the post on an early power play opportunity in the third before it was Belleville's turn to draw iron as Batherson hammered the crossbar. Laval put 18 shots on Hogberg in the third but couldn't find a way past the Swedish goaltender as he grabbed his first win of the season.

The Sens return to action Saturday against Springfield on Saturday at 7pm. Belleville's back home Nov. 1 against Toronto and tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.