Roadrunners Announce Partnership with Banner - University Medicine

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has named Banner - University Medicine as the "Official Medical Provider" of the Tucson Roadrunners for the 2019-20 season.

As a part of the agreement, Banner - University Medicine will provide the team's official medical director and additionally will have an orthopedic surgeon, as well as a primary care physician at every Roadrunners home game at Tucson Arena. Tucson Roadrunners players, staff, and their families will have direct access to all of the services provided at Banner - University Medicine.

"The Roadrunners could not be in better hands," said team president Bob Hoffman. "Banner - University Medicine is considered one of the premier medical institutes specializing in health care, research and education. Knowing that our players will be under their watchful eye regarding their injuries and health certainly gives us a confident feeling that we are being taken care of at the absolute highest level."

Banner - University Medicine also will be the presenting partner for Banner - University Medicine Community Night on Friday, December 20 and Banner - University Medicine Superhero/First Responders' Night on Friday, March 27.

"Banner - University Medicine is excited to partner with the Roadrunners this season and beyond providing them with not only top-level orthopedics and sports medicine care but an all-encompassing approach to health care. Banner - University Medicine will provide the Roadrunners with everything they need for a healthy season. Our providers and hospitals are nationally recognized and it is important to us that we give back to our community," said Aaron Walker, sports medicine manager at Banner - University Medicine.

"We are looking forward to this new partnership and access to all of the tremendous physicians and services available through Banner - University Medicine Orthopedics and Sports Medicine," said Roadrunners head athletic trainer Bill Nervig.

The Roadrunners are also excited to continue their work with the Banner Health Foundation with a Toy Drive on April 3, 2020 as a part of "Toy Night at the Tucson Arena". Fans will be encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy that will be donated to the Foundation for use in the Toy Closet at Diamond Children's Medical Center.

