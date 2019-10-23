Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at Chicago 3
October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Joel L'Esperance scored his first goal of the season in the first four minutes of the game to give Texas a 1-0 lead.
- The Wolves scored three straight goals in the first period with a pair of goals from Gage Quinney and another from Paul Brown. The two players have scored eight of the Wolves 15 goals this season.
- Rhett Gardner scored in his return to the AHL, his fifth career goal in just 12 AHL games. Gardner began the year with the Dallas Stars, playing seven NHL games.
- The Stars outshot the Wolves 41 to 24 but could not best Garret Sparks to tie the game. Sparks ended his day with 39 saves and the win.
NEXT GAME:
- Friday, Oct. 25 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena
- Saturday, Oct. 26 | 6:00 PM - at Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena
- Friday, Nov. 1 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
OCTOBER 23, 2019
Allstate Arena - Rosemont, Illinois
Texas Stars - 2, Chicago Wolves- 3
1st 2nd 3rd Final
WOLVES 3 0 0 3
STARS 1 1 0 2
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WOLVES 24 1-2:00 0/3
STARS 41 3-6:00 0/1
STARS : 3-2-0-1 (2-2-0-0 | HOME) (1-0-0-1 | AWAY)
WOLVES: 2-3-1-0 (1-1-1-0 | HOME) (1-2-0-0 | AWAY)
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Gage Quinney (CHI) Garret Sparks (CHI) Lucas Elvenes (CHI)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at Chicago 3 - Texas Stars
- Red Wings Assign Ericsson, Recall Biega - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs to Host Day of the Dead Night on November 2 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Recalls Kahkonen, Iowa Signs Paterson to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Add Hague, Whitecloud - Chicago Wolves
- Ben Street Named Captain of the Binghamton Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Condors Host Ontario on $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals to Give out Hamilton Bobbleheads Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Host Hockey Fights Cancer Game November 2 - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, October 23 - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls Brown from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, October 23 vs. Hershey Bears - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Defenseman Luc Snuggerud to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Aleksi Saarela from Chicago Blackhawks - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Aleksi Saarela from Chicago Blackhawks - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.