Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at Chicago 3

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Joel L'Esperance scored his first goal of the season in the first four minutes of the game to give Texas a 1-0 lead.

- The Wolves scored three straight goals in the first period with a pair of goals from Gage Quinney and another from Paul Brown. The two players have scored eight of the Wolves 15 goals this season.

- Rhett Gardner scored in his return to the AHL, his fifth career goal in just 12 AHL games. Gardner began the year with the Dallas Stars, playing seven NHL games.

- The Stars outshot the Wolves 41 to 24 but could not best Garret Sparks to tie the game. Sparks ended his day with 39 saves and the win.

NEXT GAME:

- Friday, Oct. 25 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena

- Saturday, Oct. 26 | 6:00 PM - at Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena

- Tuesday, Oct. 29 | 7:00 PM - at Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena

- Friday, Nov. 1 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Antonio Rampage at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

OCTOBER 23, 2019

Allstate Arena - Rosemont, Illinois

Texas Stars - 2, Chicago Wolves- 3

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WOLVES 3 0 0 3

STARS 1 1 0 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WOLVES 24 1-2:00 0/3

STARS 41 3-6:00 0/1

STARS : 3-2-0-1 (2-2-0-0 | HOME) (1-0-0-1 | AWAY)

WOLVES: 2-3-1-0 (1-1-1-0 | HOME) (1-2-0-0 | AWAY)

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Gage Quinney (CHI) Garret Sparks (CHI) Lucas Elvenes (CHI)

