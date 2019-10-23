Ben Street Named Captain of the Binghamton Devils

Binghamton Devils forward Ben Street

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils forward Ben Street(Binghamton Devils)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has named forward Ben Street the team's captain. Street becomes the tenth captain in franchise history and second captain with the Devils affiliate in Binghamton.

"Ben has made a big impression on our staff and his fellow teammates in a short amount of time," said head coach Mark Dennehy. "He is emblematic of the core values of the Devils organization and holds himself to the highest standard."

Street is second on the Devils in points with six (two goals, four assists) through the first six games of the season. The Coquitlam, BC native picked up all six points in just three games this season, including back-to-back multi-point games.

"I'm really excited and honored to take on the role of captain with this group," said Street. "I think this is a team with lots of potential and we will work hard all season to achieve it. I'll lean on my experience and challenges I've faced throughout my career, as well as the many other leaders in the room to help this team have as successful of a season as possible."

Street, 32, signed a one-year, two-way contract this past July with the New Jersey Devils. He spent last season with the Anaheim Ducks, splitting time in the NHL and with their AHL affiliate in San Diego. In 2017-18, the left-shooting forward set professional career highs scoring 21 goals and 44 assists for 65 points in 73 regular-season games with Grand Rapids, serving as an alternate captain. His point total led the Griffins, while his goal total placed second.

Street served as the captain at University of Wisconsin from 2008-2010 and the San Antonio Rampage during the 2015-16 season.

In addition, Julian Melchiori, Dakota Mermis, and Chris Conner were named assistant captains.

History of Team Captains (Lowell, Albany, Binghamton)

- 2006-07 Alex Brooks, Dan McGillis

- 2007-08 Stephen Gionta

- 2008-09 Jay Leach, Pascal Rheaume

- 2009-12 Stephen Gionta

- 2012-13 Jay Leach

- 2013-17 Rod Pelley

- 2017-18 none

- 2018-19 Kevin Rooney

The Devils return home tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Saturday against the Toronto Marlies for Star Wars Night.

