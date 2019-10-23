Devils Sign Defenseman Luc Snuggerud to PTO

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced today that the club has signed defenseman Luc Snuggerud to a professional tryout contract. The announcement came from Binghamton's General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Snuggerud, 24, appeared in two games with the Syracuse Crunch to start the 2019-20 season. After finishing his three-year collegiate career, the Eden Prairie, MN native played 57 games with the Rockford IceHogs and recorded six goals and 17 assists for 23 points. In 113 games with the University of Omaha-Nebraska Mavericks, Snuggerud put up 17 goals and 48 assists for 65 points and served as the team's assistant captain his final year.

Snuggerud is a 2014 fifth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks.

