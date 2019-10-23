IceHogs to Host Day of the Dead Night on November 2 at the BMO
October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are inviting fans to the team's first-ever Day of the Dead event for their game against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. This new themed night will feature Folklorico dancers during intermission, a DÃa de los Muertos altar built by Rock Valley College's Association of Latin American Students (ALAS) and a Hammy Sugar Skull backdrop for photo opportunities for fans.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event and puck drop for the IceHogs and Wild is 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222, in-person at the Box Office or online HERE.
The IceHogs' DÃa De Los Muertos Night will feature:
Altar on the concourse built by ALAS
Face painters on the BMO concourse
Folklorico Dancers at intermission
Appearance by costumed character, "La Muerte"
Photo ops for fans in front of a Hammy Sugar Skull backdrop
Hammy Sugar Skulls at coloring stations
Live performance by Stateline Idol winner, Emilio Salinas, at intermission
Piñata race at intermission
Specialty-themed merchandise at Oink Outfitters
Fans can follow the IceHogs social media channels leading up to the Day of the Dead event to see special video shorts of Hogs players learning to speak Spanish. La Bamba radio director, Fernando Lopez, will help teach the players several Spanish phrases, including the proper translation of smack talk on the ice.
For additional information, visit IceHogs.com or call the IceHogs at (815) 986-6465.
Next Home Game: Wednesday, Oct. 30 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.
The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center to host the San Antonio Rampage. Wednesday's contest is a Dogs Days game, where fans are invited to bring their dog to the BMO for the evening's game. In addition, hot dogs will be available for just $2.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019
- Post Game Notes: Texas 2 at Chicago 3 - Texas Stars
- Red Wings Assign Ericsson, Recall Biega - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs to Host Day of the Dead Night on November 2 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Minnesota Recalls Kahkonen, Iowa Signs Paterson to PTO - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Add Hague, Whitecloud - Chicago Wolves
- Ben Street Named Captain of the Binghamton Devils - Binghamton Devils
- Condors Host Ontario on $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas Night Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals to Give out Hamilton Bobbleheads Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Moose Host Hockey Fights Cancer Game November 2 - Manitoba Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Rocket, October 23 - Belleville Senators
- Ottawa Recalls Brown from Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Wednesday, October 23 vs. Hershey Bears - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Defenseman Luc Snuggerud to PTO - Binghamton Devils
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Aleksi Saarela from Chicago Blackhawks - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Aleksi Saarela from Chicago Blackhawks - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs to Host Day of the Dead Night on November 2 at the BMO
- Get Discounted Tickets, Win Dach Autographed Jersey Friday
- Hogs Cap Homestand with $2 Beer, Magnet Schedule Giveaway
- $5 Kids Tickets, Skate & Pet-Item Drive in Matinee Tomorrow vs. Laval
- Third Overall Pick Dach Assigned to Rockford on Conditioning Stint