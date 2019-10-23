IceHogs to Host Day of the Dead Night on November 2 at the BMO

October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs are inviting fans to the team's first-ever Day of the Dead event for their game against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. This new themed night will feature Folklorico dancers during intermission, a DÃ­a de los Muertos altar built by Rock Valley College's Association of Latin American Students (ALAS) and a Hammy Sugar Skull backdrop for photo opportunities for fans.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event and puck drop for the IceHogs and Wild is 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling (815) 968-5222, in-person at the Box Office or online HERE.

The IceHogs' DÃ­a De Los Muertos Night will feature:

Altar on the concourse built by ALAS

Face painters on the BMO concourse

Folklorico Dancers at intermission

Appearance by costumed character, "La Muerte"

Photo ops for fans in front of a Hammy Sugar Skull backdrop

Hammy Sugar Skulls at coloring stations

Live performance by Stateline Idol winner, Emilio Salinas, at intermission

Piñata race at intermission

Specialty-themed merchandise at Oink Outfitters

Fans can follow the IceHogs social media channels leading up to the Day of the Dead event to see special video shorts of Hogs players learning to speak Spanish. La Bamba radio director, Fernando Lopez, will help teach the players several Spanish phrases, including the proper translation of smack talk on the ice.

For additional information, visit IceHogs.com or call the IceHogs at (815) 986-6465.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, Oct. 30 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

The IceHogs return to the BMO Harris Bank Center to host the San Antonio Rampage. Wednesday's contest is a Dogs Days game, where fans are invited to bring their dog to the BMO for the evening's game. In addition, hot dogs will be available for just $2.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.