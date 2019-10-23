Wolves Add Hague, Whitecloud

October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that defensemen Nic Hague and Zach Whitecloud have been loaned to the team by the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights. The Wolves' top defensive pair from the 2019 Calder Cup Finals squad arrive in time for today's 11 a.m. home game against the Texas Stars.

The 20-year-old Hague made his NHL debut on Oct. 4 during Vegas' 5-1 win at San Jose. The Kitchener, Ontario, native earned his first NHL point on Oct. 12 when he assisted on Cody Glass' goal in a 6-2 victory over Calgary. Hague produced 13 goals and 19 assists in 75 regular-season games with the Wolves last year before adding four goals and seven assists in 22 Calder Cup contests.

Whitecloud, 22, rejoins the Wolves after spending training camp with Vegas. He appeared in three exhibition games before suffering an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the exhibition slate as well as the early regular season. The Brandon, Manitoba, native led the Wolves and the AHL last season with a +39 plus/minus rating while also contributing six goals and 22 assists in 74 regular-season games.

The Wolves host the Texas Stars at 11 a.m. today and wrap up their homestand with Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, Oct. 26, against the Manitoba Moose. To help Stick It To Breast Cancer and support A Silver Lining Foundation by attending the 7 p.m. game, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.