Admirals Point Streak Snapped at Five
October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Grand Rapids, MI- Calvin Pickard stopped 26 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.
The loss marked the first time the Admirals had been shutout this season. It was Milwaukee's fourth straight loss (0-1-1-2).
The loss spoiled a solid effort from the Admirals goalie, Connor Ingram. Ingram stopped 24 of 26 shots in his first career appearance against the Griffins.
The Griffins scored the only goal of the first period with 1.4 seconds remaining in the frame. Michael Rasmussen avoided a hit at the Admirals blue line, fed a pass to Matt Puempel who slid a pass back to the left circle for Chris Terry to score. It was Terry's third goal of the season.
Grand Rapids took a 2-0 lead at 8:57 of the second period. Ryan Kuffner skated from the right wing boards and shot from the right circle. Ingram made the first stop but Kuffner slapped the rebound into the cage for his second goal of the year.
Matt Puempel scored an empty netter with 1:43 remaining in the game
The Admirals next game will be Fri., Oct. 25 when the Ads host the Texas Stars at 7 pm at UWM Panther Arena. The first 3,000 fans will take home an Alexander Hamilton Bobblehead, courtesy of Lee Jeans.
Fans can purchase tickets for the game at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, from 9-5 Monday through Friday. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office.
