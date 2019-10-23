Florida Panthers Acquire F Aleksi Saarela from Chicago Blackhawks

October 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







Forward Aleksi Saarela with the Rockford IceHogs

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Forward Aleksi Saarela with the Rockford IceHogs(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced on Tuesday night that the Panthers have acquired forward Aleksi Saarela from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Ian McCoshen.

Saarela, 22, has appeared in five games with the Rockford Icehogs of the American Hockey League, registering one assist.

In 2018-19, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound native of Helsinki, Finland, produced 54 points and a team-leading 30 goals for the Charlotte Checkers (AHL) over 69 regular season games. Saarela won the 2019 Calder Cup with Charlotte, notching 15 points (7-8-15) over 17 postseason games.

Over 152 career AHL regular season games, Saarela has amassed 108 points (61-47-108), while recording 18 points (9-9-18) over 30 career AHL playoff games.

Saarela was originally selected by the New York Rangers in the third round (89th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Thunderbirds embark on another three-game weekend on Oct. 25-27 with a visit to Bridgeport on Friday (7:00 p.m.) before home tilts with Belleville on Saturday (7:05 p.m.) and Rochester on Sunday (5:05 p.m.).

For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.