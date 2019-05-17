Game Notes

May 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





About Yesterday... The Hot Rods opened a four-game series against the Lake County Captains and got off to to a fast start. In the second inng, Grant Witherspoon launched an opposite-field solo homer, scoring the first run of the game. Connor Hollis then singled, went to third on a wild pickoff throw, then scored on a wild pitch to put Bowling Green up 2-0. In the fourth, Tony Pena was hit by a pitch, then went to second on a balk. Roberto Alvarez followed with an RBI single up the middle to extend the lead to 3-0. The score remained the same into the seventh inning as Caleb Sampen dominated on the mound. In the bottom of the seventh, though, Sampen allowed a walk and single to open the inning, followed by a pair of strikeouts. However, he allowed back-to-back doubles to Miguel Jerez and Hosea Nelson, tying the game. In the eighth, Chris Muller allowed a solo homer to Will Benson, putting Lake County up 4-3. However, the Hot Rods tied the game on three conseuctive singles, with Jake Palomaki's hit to right tying the contest, sending the game to extra innings. In the tenth, though, Muller threw conseuctive wild pitches with pinch-runner Connor Smith on second, giving Lake County the walkoff 5-4 win.

Steady Sampen... Despite settling for a no-decision, Caleb Sampen delivered another exemplary performance on the mound. The right-hander tied a career high by pitching 7.0 innings, allowing three runs and striking out seven, while setting down 15 of 16 batters at one point. Thursday's start was the fourth consecutive quality start for Sampen, who has a 2.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts (with only three walks) elapsing 26.2 innings in that span. He now ranks among the Midwest league leaders in innings pitched (third with 40.0), strikeouts (tied for sixth with 43) and WHIP (ninth at 1.03).

Betts is Bashing... Chris Betts had a memorable eighth inning on Wednesday, beginning the inning with a single, then ending it with the first grand slam of his career, becoming the first BG hitter to have two hits in an inning since Emilio Gustave in the 4th inning on June 1, 2018 against West Michigan. As a result, Betts tied his career-high in RBI. He also finished the homestand with a flourish, going 8-for-20 with four extra-base hits and five runs scored in the last five contests. By scoring twice, Betts moved into a tie for third in the Midwest League with 24 runs scored.

Bumpy Road in Relief... Chris Muller allowed two runs (one earned) in taking the loss on Thursday night. With that, Hot Rods relievers have taken the loss in each of the last three losses for Bowling Green and five of their last seven setbacks. After starting the season 7-3, the 'pen has gone 3-5 since May 1. While the BG bullpen has struck out the third-most batters in relief, they have walked the fourth-most and posted the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in the Midwest League.

Yesterday's Notes... Pena collected his third outfield assist, the most by a Hot Rods outfielder...Pena was hit by a pitch twice, the second time a Hot Rod has been plunked twice this season (also Connor Hollis on April 9)...Johnson had an eight-game hitting streak snapped...Alvarez recorded his tenth multi-hit game and second in a row...His three hits were a season high...Hollis picked up his seventh multi-hit game...Palomaki hit leadoff for the first time this year...Sampen went 7.0 innings, tying his season and career high (also May 3 at Peoria)... Sampen also recorded his fourth-straight quality start...The Hot Rods are 3-2 in extra innings this season...Bowling Green lost in walk-off fashion for the first this season and the first time since August 16, 2018 at Great Lakes...The Hot Rods fell to 7-5 in one-run games...BG is 8-5 in series openers, having lost their last five openers...Bowling Green is 89-73 all-time against Lake County, 38-43 at Classic Park...

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.