Albee Weiss joins Kernels from Elizabethton
May 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Albee Weiss will join the Kernels from Elizabethton and INF Gabe Snyder has been placed on the temporary inactive list. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.
The Twins selected Weiss in the 23rd round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Cal State Northridge. He spent the 2018 season at Elizabethton where he hit .200 (24-120) in 30 games with 4 HR and 11 RBI.
Snyder has played in 27 games for the Kernels this season and is batting .306 (30-98) with 3 HR and 10 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the 21st round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Wright State.
Weiss is active and available for tonight's 6:35 PM game at Clinton. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players on the injured list, one player on the temporary inactive list, and one player on the restricted list.
The Kernels are in the midst of a four-game commuter series at Clinton that continues tonight at 6:30 PM. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Monday, May 20th to open an eight-game home stand against Burlington and Peoria.
Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.
Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.
