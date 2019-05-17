Beloit Walks Off 1-0 over Kane County
May 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release
BELOIT, WI - With cloudy skies and rain in the area, the Beloit Snappers defeated the Kane County Cougars 1-0 in another pitcher's duel on Tuesday night. The Snappers got excellent pitching tonight, as Snappers hurlers threw up nothing but zeroes only surrendering five hits on the game.
It would not be until the ninth inning, when the Snappers would get a run and it would be the only run, they would need, as Beloit walked-off the Cougars. However, it would not be in the conventional fashion, as Kane County would commit three errors, ultimately costing them the game.
Lester Madden would start the inning off after reaching on an error on a dropped ball from first basemen Joe Gillette. Just moments later, pitcher Chester Pimentel fired a wild pickoff attempt that allowed Madden to get all the way to third with just one out.
After a mound visit for Kane County, Anthony Churlin would hit a sharp ground ball that resulted in a fielder's choice, error on the second basemen who bobbled the ball allowing Lester Madden to come home to score the game winning run and giving the Snappers the 1-0 win.
For the Snappers on the mound tonight, they would get some terrific pitching from Bryce Conley, Wandisson Charles, and Eric MariÃ±ez throwing up nothing but zeroes.
Bryce Conley would get the start and was just as strong as his last outing surrendering just four hits and no runs for his second straight quality start.
Wandisson Charles would be first out of the bullpen throwing 2 scoreless innings, striking out five and surrendering just one hit. Both Conley and Charles threw well enough to earn a win tonight, but the win will go to Eric MariÃ±ez who was just as impressive out of the pen.
MariÃ±ez entered the game in the ninth and threw a scoreless inning of baseball to give the Snappers the opportunity to win the game in the ninth. And... The Snappers did just that resulting in win number two on the season for MariÃ±ez.
The Beloit Snappers will be back in action tomorrow taking on these very same Kane County Cougars in the third game of the four-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 P.M. and pitcher Aiden McIntyre is slated to get the start.
The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics since 2013. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362-2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.
