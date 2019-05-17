LumberKings Fall in Extras

CLINTON, IA - An early three-run lead for the Clinton LumberKings did not hold up in a 6-5 11-inning loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday night. The loss was the LumberKings (19-20) third straight and tied for the longest of the year by innings played.

Clinton led early on, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. The rally came with two out in the frame against Kernel's (19-22) starter Tyler Palm. Following singles by Demetrius Sims and Sean Reynolds, Jerar Encarnacion lined his seventh home run of the year into the Lumber Lounge in right.

The three-run home run held up for the rest of LumberKings starter Alberto Guerrero. Over his 5.2 inning outing he allowed no runs while walking three and striking out one. Guerrero, who received a no decision for his time out, did not allow a hit until one out in the sixth - the only hit he allowed.

The LumberKings remained out in front until the top of the eighth. Yeltsin Encarnacion reached on an error to open the inning and Jacob Pearson walked two batters later. With two out in the inning, Jared Atkins tied the game with a three-run home to right - his second of the series.

The score remained tied until extra innings. Both teams scored their free base runner assigned to second - as part of Minor League Baseball's extra inning rules - in the 10th inning.

In the top of the 11th Cedar Rapids struck for two runs against Tyler Jones (1-2).

The two runs held up for the Kernels in the bottom of the 11th with Zach Neff on the mound J.D. Osborne came off the bench as a pinch hitter and doubled to center to score Marcos Rivera from second and pull Clinton to within one. Neff (1-0) then struck out the next two LumberKings to earn his first win of the year.

The LumberKings will meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels for third game of their four-game series starting on Saturday night. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher George Soriano (0-5, 4.94) while the Kernels will counter with righty Cole Sands (1-1, 2.59).

Saturday will be Hometown Heroes night with the LumberKings taking the field in Clinton Fire Department themed uniforms to honor the sacrifice of fallen fighter Eric Hosette and injured fire fighter Adam Cain.

