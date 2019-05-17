LumberKings Fall in Extras
May 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IA - An early three-run lead for the Clinton LumberKings did not hold up in a 6-5 11-inning loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday night. The loss was the LumberKings (19-20) third straight and tied for the longest of the year by innings played.
Clinton led early on, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. The rally came with two out in the frame against Kernel's (19-22) starter Tyler Palm. Following singles by Demetrius Sims and Sean Reynolds, Jerar Encarnacion lined his seventh home run of the year into the Lumber Lounge in right.
The three-run home run held up for the rest of LumberKings starter Alberto Guerrero. Over his 5.2 inning outing he allowed no runs while walking three and striking out one. Guerrero, who received a no decision for his time out, did not allow a hit until one out in the sixth - the only hit he allowed.
The LumberKings remained out in front until the top of the eighth. Yeltsin Encarnacion reached on an error to open the inning and Jacob Pearson walked two batters later. With two out in the inning, Jared Atkins tied the game with a three-run home to right - his second of the series.
The score remained tied until extra innings. Both teams scored their free base runner assigned to second - as part of Minor League Baseball's extra inning rules - in the 10th inning.
In the top of the 11th Cedar Rapids struck for two runs against Tyler Jones (1-2).
The two runs held up for the Kernels in the bottom of the 11th with Zach Neff on the mound J.D. Osborne came off the bench as a pinch hitter and doubled to center to score Marcos Rivera from second and pull Clinton to within one. Neff (1-0) then struck out the next two LumberKings to earn his first win of the year.
The LumberKings will meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels for third game of their four-game series starting on Saturday night. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher George Soriano (0-3, 4.94) while the Kernels will counter with righty Cole Sands (1-1, 2.59). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 p.m. (CDT) with the pregame show.
Saturday will be Hometown Heroes night with the LumberKings taking the field in Clinton Fire Department themed uniforms to honor the sacrifice of fallen fighter Eric Hosette and injured fire fighter Adam Cain. Arrive early to the game to receive a patriotic themed giveaway courtesy of Regalia Manufacturing.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 17, 2019
- LumberKings Fall in Extras - Clinton LumberKings
- Wisconsin Erases 9-1 Deficit to Defeat Burlington 14-9 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Errors Leave Cougars Standing - Kane County Cougars
- Streaks Continue for Akins, Kernels - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Comeback Cubs Strike Again, Beat Dayton 6-3 - South Bend Cubs
- Eight-Run Sixth Powers Chiefs to Win Friday - Peoria Chiefs
- Sixth Inning Dooms River Bandits in 8-0 Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Cardenas Homers in Loss to Hot Rods - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps' 1st Inning Causes Lugs to Drop 10th - Lansing Lugnuts
- Beloit Walks Off 1-0 over Kane County - Beloit Snappers
- Hot Start Paves Path for TinCaps Victory - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Build Early Lead But Fall in South Bend on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- All It Takes Is One - Great Lakes Loons
- Hot Rods Even Series With 3-1 Win Over Lake County - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- OF Ramiro Rodriguez transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights for May 20-23 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Mike Nutter to be Inducted into the Northeast Indiana Baseball Association Hall of Fame - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Albee Weiss joins Kernels from Elizabethton - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 17 vs. Lansing (Game 39) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- More Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game Participants Released - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Whitecaps Split Doubleheader - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains Outlast Hot Rods in Wild, Extra-Inning Affair - Lake County Captains
- Loons Split Doubleheader in West Michigan - Great Lakes Loons
- Bullpen Gem Hands Cougars Win in Beloit - Kane County Cougars
- Bees Win Series Opener in Extras, 5-4 - Burlington Bees
- Beloit Loses Pitcher's Duel to Kane County 2-1 - Beloit Snappers
- River Bandits Run Roughshod over Chiefs 21-1 - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.