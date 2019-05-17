Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights for May 20-23

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs were rained out in Peoria back on April 11 and will make up that game as part of a doubleheader during the series that will take place at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium from May 20 through May 23. Make your plans to get out to the ballpark for as many games as you can during this short stop at home for the Rattlers.

- MONDAY, MAY 20 at 6:35pm; Party Like It's 1995 Redo; Qdoba Q*Monday with NASH-FM, 99.5 & 104.9: Start the homestand early when you stop at a Qdoba location in Appleton, Neenah, or Oshkosh for lunch. Purchase an entrée and you will receive a free ticket to this game. Then, turn back the clock to our very first season for this game as we Party Like It's 1995. We were rained out the last time we tried this on April 25, so we are trying it again! Box seat tickets are $5, reserved bleacher seat tickets are $4, and grass seats are $3. Plus popcorn and cotton candy are just $1.

- TUESDAY, MAY 21 at 5:05pm; Baker Tilly Business Persons Special with WNAM & WVBO: The Timber Rattlers host the Chiefs in a pair of seven-inning games on this Baker Tilly Business Persons Special day. Show your business card at the box office to receive a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID.

- WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 at 6:35pm; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100: Everyone can enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1. There are also 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 to those of legal drinking age.

- THURSDAY, MAY 23 at 11:05am; STEM Day presented by Mathnasium; Craft Brews & Brats Day presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL; Silver Foxes Deal with Primrose: Mathnasium wants kids to get excited about careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. There will be different stations around the stadium from Mathnasium, WFRV Weather Team, and The Building for Kids for children to learn what it takes to get started in those fields of study as part of STEM day. They can enjoy Cher-Make brats for just $2 each after all of the learning. Fans of legal drinking age can have a variety of craft brews for $2 as part of the day at the ballpark, too. Also, Primrose presents the Silver Foxes Deal - box seat ticket bucket hat, beverage, and brat or hot dog for $17 - to those 55 & older.

The Rattlers are scheduled to be back on the road over Memorial Day weekend, but they will return home to host Clinton and Peoria (again) from May 28 through June 2. Click the links later in this sentence for a sneak peek at the promotions or to order tickets for those games.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

