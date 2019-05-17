TinCaps' 1st Inning Causes Lugs to Drop 10th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-22) scored three runs in the first inning, which proved enough for a 3-2 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (17-23) on Friday night at Parkview Field.

The result marked the Lugnuts' 10th straight road loss, a new franchise record.

Justin Lopez hit a two-run homer and Juan Fernandez knocked an RBI double in the first inning off of Lugnuts starting pitcher Cobi Johnson (Loss, 0-3), who then combined with reliever Fitz Stadler to hold the TinCaps scoreless on two singles and two walks through the eighth inning.

The Lugnuts trimmed the 3-0 deficit to one run in the third inning on a Reggie Pruitt RBI single and an Otto Lopez RBI double, but - though they had a runner at second base in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth innings - were unable to overcome the TinCaps' lead.

Fort Wayne starter Sam Keating (Win, 1-1) struck out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, two runs and one walk. Nick Kuzia relieved him for 1 2/3 scoreless innings before the one and only Henry Henry (Save, 2) recorded the final six outs.

Johnson worked five innings for the Lugnuts, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two. Stadler handled three innings out of the pen, allowing one hit, plunking a batter, and whiffing four.

Catcher Ryan Gold and third baseman Luis De Los Santos each went 2-for-4 in the loss.

Right-hander Josh Winckowski (1.70 ERA) starts the third game of the four-game series, opposed by Fort Wayne right-hander Angel Acevedo (5.68) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday at Parkview Field.

