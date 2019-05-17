More Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game Participants Released

(Eastlake, OH) - Clear Vision Marketing and the Lake County Captains are excited to announce more participants who are scheduled to take part in the June 15, Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game.

The group of players announced to participate in the Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game is listed below, but among the many names announced are current NFL stars Travis Kelce, Denzel Ward, and Marshon Lattimore along with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and current Cleveland Cavalier Jordan Clarkson.

From the football world, Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward are northeast Ohio natives who both played collegiately at The Ohio State University before beginning their NFL careers. Ward was a standout on the gridiron for the Nordonia Knights while Lattimore led the Glenville Tarblooders. Lattimore was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler in 2017 while Ward was selected for his first Pro Bowl after his 2018 rookie season with the Browns.

Another northeast Ohioan joining Jarvis Landry is Travis Kelce who played at Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati before heading to the NFL. Kelce is a four-time Pro Bowler and has been an All-Pro twice already in his young NFL career.

From outside pro football, Landry will welcome former UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic as a participant in the game. Miocic went to high school one mile away from Classic Park at Eastlake North High School where he was a three-sport athlete in football, wrestling and baseball. Miocic played baseball at Cleveland State University before transferring to Trevecca Nazarene University where he had seven home runs in his senior year and hit almost .350. Stipe Miocic has a UFC Heavyweight Title rematch scheduled later this summer on August 17 versus Daniel Cormier.

From the hardwood, current Cavalier Jordan Clarkson is also planning on making the trip to Classic Park for the charity softball game. As a guard for the Cavs, Clarkson averaged nearly 17 points per game this past season.

Jordan Clarkson - Guard - Cleveland Cavaliers

Corey Clement - Running Back - Philadelphia Eagles

Donald De La Haye - You Tube star @Deestroying

Davon Godchaux - Defensive Tackle - Miami Dolphins

Justin Hardee - Defensive Back - New Orleans Saints

Andrew Hawkins - retired Cleveland Browns and co-host of The ThomaHawk Show

John Henson - Forward - Cleveland Cavaliers

Xavien Howard - Defensive Back - Miami Dolphins

Blake Jackson - Wide Received - Cleveland Browns

Travis Kelce - Tight End - Kansas City Chiefs

Christian Kirksey - Linebacker - Cleveland Browns

Marshon Lattimore - Defensive Back - New Orleans Saints

Stipe Miocic - former UFC Heavyweight Champion

Donte Moncrief - Wide Receiver - Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaelen Strong - Wide Receiver - Cleveland Browns

Denzel Ward - Defensive Back - Cleveland Browns

James Williams - Running Back - Kansas City Chiefs

Mack Wilson - Linebacker - Cleveland Browns

Additional names will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the game are only $27 each and are available by calling the Lake County Captains at 440-954-WINS (9467), online at CaptainsBaseball.com or at the Classic Park box office.

