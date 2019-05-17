Errors Leave Cougars Standing

Beloit, Wisconsin - Back-to-back-to-back ninth inning errors wasted a Justin Lewis gem in a 1-0 walk-off loss for the Kane County Cougars (23-18) on Friday night against the Beloit Snappers (14-24). It was the second walk-off loss of the year for the Cougars.

It was a 0-0 tie entering the bottom of the ninth when Chester Pimentel (2-2) took the mound for the Cougars. The inning began innocently with a flyout to left field. With one away, Lester Madden reached on a fielding error by Cougar first baseman Joe Gillette. With Madden at first, Pimentel made an errant pick-off throw that allowed Madden to race to third base. The next batter, Anthony Churlin rolled a ball to second base, where Cougar infielder Eddie Hernandez misplayed the ball, allowing Madden to score the winning run.

The defensive lapse mired Justin Lewis' excellent outing. The Cougar starter tossed six innings of shutout, two-hit baseball. Lewis struck out six batters and didn't walk any. Blake Workman was just as sharp, hurling two innings of one-hit baseball with four strikeouts and no walks. Pimentel's unearned run in the ninth cost him the decision.

Beloit pitchers Bryce Conley and and Wandisson Charles mirrored the work of Lewis and Workman. Conley surrendered no runs over six innings with six punchouts and a walk. Charles struck out five of the six batters he retired. Eric Marinez (2-1) worked a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

The Cougars and Snappers tangle in game three of the four-game series on Saturday night at 6:30. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

