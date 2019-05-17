Whitecaps Split Doubleheader

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps split a doubleheader with the Great Lakes Loons Thursday night at Fifth Third Ballpark, winning 11-3 in the first game and falling 6-1 in the second contest.

The Whitecaps have been extremely productive in first games of doubleheaders in 2019, scoring an impressive 31 runs in 21 total innings but have scored just four runs in the ballgames that follow.

Great Lakes scored two first-inning runs off "Caps starter Adam Wolf in game one, but Wolf settled down and managed to allow just one more earned run over his final five innings or work. The Whitecaps offense backed Wolf with five runs in the first three innings and added a six-run inning in their fifth to seal the 11-3 win. Rey Rivera highlighted a 13-hit attack with three hits, including a two-run home run and a double with three RBI's. Dayton Dugas collected three hits and an RBI in his 2019 Whitecaps debut. Wolf (2-4) picked up his first victory since April 10, throwing six innings, scattering six hits and giving up three earned runs. Infielder Jordan Pearce pitched an inning of scoreless, no-hit relief for West Michigan in the victory. Jose Chacin (4-1) took his first loss of 2019 for the Loons, allowing a season-high ten hits and seven earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

Chance Kirby started in game two for the Whitecaps and was touched up for three first-inning runs. Great Lakes chased Kirby from the game in the third with three more runs and taking a 6-0 lead. The "Caps closed out the scoring at 6-1 with their lone run on a Sam McMillan RBI-single as Great Lakes took the second game of the doubleheader. Despite the defeat, West Michigan outhit Great Lakes nine to five in the second game, with Jose King recording two hits. Kirby (0-1) picked up the loss for the Whitecaps, allowing six earned runs, five hits, and four walks. Kirby struck out three in 2.1 frames. Carson Lance did not allow a hit or a run in 2.1 impressive innings of relief for the "Caps in his first appearance of the season. John Rooney (1-0) picked up the win in his first start of 2019 for Great Lakes. Rooney did not allow a run, scattered three hits and struck out four in four innings. With the split, West Michigan remains in sixth place in the Midwest League Eastern Division with a 17-22 record, and West Michigan has lost seven of their last ten games. Great Lakes improves to 22-15 and remain in first place in the Eastern Division.

