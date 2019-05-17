Eight-Run Sixth Powers Chiefs to Win Friday

Peoria, IL - Colin Schmid pitched six scoreless innings and got the win in his debut as the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 8-0 in game two of the series. The win improves the Chiefs to 18-21 on the season with two games left in this nine-game homestand.

After five scoreless innings, the Chiefs broke through and exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth. Delvin Perez led off with a single, Nolan Gorman was hit by a pitch and Ivan Herrera walked to load the bases with no outs. Brady Whalen singled to score Perez and Gorman to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead. Malcom Nunez walked and Herrera stole home to increase the lead to 3-0. Brandon Riley walked to re-load the bases and Jhon Torres singled for his first Chiefs hit to score Whalen from third for the 4-0 lead. Wadye Ynfante hit a sac fly to score Nunez and push the lead to 5-0 as the Chiefs batted around. Perez walked in his second time at the plate in the inning to load the bases and Gorman singled to score Riley and Torres to pad the lead at 7-0. Perez scored the final run of the inning as Herrera singled and overall the Chiefs sent 13 batters to the plate while scoring eight times and stranding two.

Schmid (1-0) earned the win in his debut with the Chiefs as he pitched six scoreless innings allowing only three hits with three walks and notching three strikeouts. Michael Brettell pitched two innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Edgar Escobar pitched the final inning, allowing one walk, hitting one and striking out two. The pitching staff now leads the MWL with eight shutouts, two on this homestand.

The Chiefs continue their series with the Quad Cities River Bandits Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Promotions can be found on the team website or social media accounts. Peoria will start RH Kyle Leahy (1-3, 3.74) against Quad Cities RH R.J. Freure (1-1, 3.74). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

