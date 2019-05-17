OF Ramiro Rodriguez transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Friday. Outfielder Ramiro Rodriguez has been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Outfielder Alex McKenna has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Infielder Scott Schreiber has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A). Pitcher Jonathan Bermudez transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training.

Additions:

OF Ramiro Rodriguez transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

OF Alex McKenna activated from the 7-day injured list

Subtractions:

INF Scott Schreiber transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

LHP Jonathan Bermudez transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training

Rodriguez spent all of the 2018 season in Tri-City. In 55 games he batted .216 with two home runs and 13 runs batted in. The 21-year old was signed by the Astros as an international free agent out of Panama in 2015.

Schreiber, taken in the 9th round of the 2018 draft out of Nebraska, was batting .290 with 3 home runs and 18 runs batted in for the River Bandits this season. He owned a .410 on-base percentage and walked 25 times against just 20 strikeouts over 29 games. The first baseman and corner outfielder also played in 60 games in the Quad Cities last season following the draft.

Rodriguez has been assigned #18. McKenna will resume wearing #4. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

