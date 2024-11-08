Game Notes: vs Oshawa - November 8th, 2024

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The grind of November continues for your Kingston Frontenacs, as they'll play their 5th game in 8 days tonight against an Eastern Conference and East Division rival that is rolling right now in the Oshawa Generals. Kingston will need to bring their best tonight as the Generals enter tonight on a five game winning streak. After the Generals got Calum Ritchie sent back from his stint in Colorado and had Beckett Sennecke and Ben Danford return from injuries, Oshawa found their groove and quickly went to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

For the Frontenacs, their four game win streak was snapped by the Ottawa 67's on Wednesday in a tightly contested School Day game. They've played a ton of hockey in a very short amount of time and need to come out with a strong performance against their rivals. The Generals have had their number so far this season, with a 3-2 win and a 7-2 win; both on the Frontenacs' home ice.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes to the editor for today's matchup:

Kingston has won only one of their last six against Oshawa - last win coming on February 6th, 2024 in 6-4 contest

Ethan Miedema is a single point away from hitting 150 in his OHL career

No Shortage of Firepower on the Generals

Over the last five seasons, fans of both the Frontenacs and the Generals have been treated to some absolute cinema when these teams square off. Some intense battles, a couple blowouts, some extra curriculars, and some really tight matchups have been on display over the years. The Frontenacs hold a 19-14-2-1 record over the Gens in the last five years, so it's always close and fans can expect more of the same tonight.

Oshawa comes in to tonight with five NHL owned players, including Calum Ritchie (COL), Colby Barlow (WPG), Beckett Sennecke (ANA), Ben Danford (TOR), and Luca Marelli (CBJ). They'll face off against Jacob Battaglia (CGY), Quinton Burns (STL), Emil Pieniniemi (PIT), Tuomas Uronen (VGK), Ethan Miedema (BUF) and Nolan Lalonde (CBJ, expected to start), so there will be a lot of talent out on the ice tonight with all of these big names looking to lead their team to victory.

Time to Prove We Belong

One of the bigger issues last season for the Frontenacs was their consistency on a game-to-game basis. With more leaders in the locker room and a year of development for the young players who were here last year, Kingston should be better positioned to maintain consistency; and we've seen that with a good four game win streak that came to an end on Wednesday. If Kingston can defeat the Generals tonight, it should go a long way in proving that this team belongs among the contenders not just in the Eastern Conference, but in the OHL.

