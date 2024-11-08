Gens Travel to Kingston for Third Meeting of Season

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Generals look to win their sixth straight this evening against the Kingston Frontenacs, making the two-hour trek to the Slush Puppie Place for the third time this year.

The Frontenacs have gone 4-1 in their last five games, losing the second half of a home-and-home against the Ottawa 67's 4-2.

Oshawa is coming off a close shootout win against the Peterborough Petes on Tuesday to mark their fifth win in a row. Their last matchup against the Frontenacs ended in a 7-2 victory for the Gens.

Luke Torrance, Beckett Sennecke, Lauri Sinivuori, Brooks Rogowski, Matthew Buckley, Ethan Toms, and Luca Marrelli all scored in that matchup, and the Generals' offence has improved since then with the return of Calum Ritchie from the Colorado Avalanche. Kingston is in third place in the Eastern Conference with an 8-5-4-0 record, one point behind the Generals. This makes it an essential game on both sides' schedules.

Ritchie has been on an incredible run since his return. Through five games, he has already tallied two goals and eight assists for a total of 10 points. With the addition of Ritchie, this could be a high-scoring affair for the Generals and one where the top two lines will tally a lot on the score sheet.

On the other side of the rink, Jacob Battaglia has been leading the Fronts this season. He is currently first in the Frontenacs' points and goals stats, with 12 goals and 25 points. Battaglia also recorded two points in the two games they played against the Generals. He will be a key piece in the Fronts' attempt to take second place in the East.

You can catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV, or listen on the Oshawa Generals Audio Broadcast. The puck drops at 7:00 P.M.

