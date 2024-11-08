Terrance Nets Twice as Otters Fall in Guelph

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, Ontario - Coming off of perhaps their most impressive win of the season so far, the Erie Otters' road trip continued Friday as the team made their first of three visits to the Sleeman Centre to battle the Guelph Storm. A dominant road win had the Otters flying high as they would look to take care of business in a Midwest Division contest against a struggling Storm team.

The first period would get off to a back and forth start with the Storm beginning on top, but an Otter response would see them testing Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie in the early going. The Otters pressure would pay off as Otters Captain Carey Terrance would score his fifth goal of the season finishing off an odd-man-rush in four-on-four play to get the Otters on top. Erie would keep the foot down, sending many pucks in Gillespie's direction. However, the Storm would not go down quietly, as Leo Serlin would score his second goal of the season to knot the game at one a piece with just 28 seconds left in the frame. After one, Erie would lead in shots on goal 11-5.

Tied at one heading into the second frame, the hometown Storm would come out flying as just 2:05 into the period, Parker Snellgrove would score his third goal of the season giving Guelph their first lead of the night, 2-1 Guelph. They would keep the foot on the gas pedal as just moments later, Carter Stevens scored his third goal of the season making it 3-1. The Otters would find a lifeline as Pano Fimis would sneak one home, his seventh to make the score 3-2. The Storm would not stay down for long as they would finish the frame on fire. Cam Allen would score his third of the season on the power play to make the score 4-2. As the period would roll, the Storm kept climbing as Jett Luchanko would throw one to the net and sneak it past newly entered Noah Erliden for his second of the season making it 5-2. With just 0.3 seconds left on the clock, Serlin would score his second of the game and third of the season to make it 6-2. The shots on goal total read 19-18 after 2.

The third period would begin with a bit of a feeling-out process. The Otters would be the ones to start the scoring in the third period, with Dylan Edwards breaking his score-less drought to score his fifth of the season and make the score 6-3. The Storm would respond as Snellgrove would score his second of the night making it 7-3. Erie would get a goal back at the end as Terrance would find a multi-goal night, final score Guelph wins 7-4. Final shots on goal, Erie 30, Guelph 28.

The Otters will return home tomorrow to wrap up the three-in-three as they take on the Sarnia Sting for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Your Central Western Pennsylvania Toyota Dealer. The first 1,500 fans through the door Saturday will receive a free Otters camo hat, thanks to Your Central Western Pennsylvania Toyota Dealer.

