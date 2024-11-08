Bryant Scores First as a Pete in Road Loss to Flint

November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes centre Gavin Bryant

(Flint, MI) - The Peterborough Petes were in Flint, Michigan on Friday, November 8, as they took on the Flint Firebirds for their second of three road games this weekend. Flint scored an empty net goal late to win the game by a score of 4-1.

Gavin Bryant scored his first goal as a Pete, with Liam Ladds picking up the only assist on the goal. Zach Bowen stopped 22/25 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Flint Goal (2:36) - Jimmy Lombardi (5), Assist - Alex Kostov (6)

Flint Goal (12:03) - Christopher Thibodeau (3), Assists - Nolan Collins (7), Evan Konyen (5)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:20) - Gavin Bryant (1), Assist - Liam Ladds (3)

Third Period:

Flint Goal (12:13) - Blake Smith (2), Assist - Evan Konyen (5)

Flint Empty Net Goal (19:41) - Christopher Thibodeau (4), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, November 10, for the final matchup of their three game road trip as they travel to Windsor to take on the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

