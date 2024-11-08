IceDogs 80s Night Tonight at 7pm
November 8, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The IceDogs host their 80s night at the Meridian Centre as the Sarnia Sting roll into the Garden City. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm.
Make sure to get to your seats early as we honor Marcel Dionne and Brian Cullen with a banner-raising ceremony initiated by St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe, in partnership with the Niagara IceDogs.
Both Dionne and Cullen will be signing copies of John Hewitt's book 'Garden City Hockey Heroes' which will be on sale during Friday's IceDogs game on the concourse during first intermission. All proceeds of the sale of the book will be donated back to Community Care.
The IceDogs will be sporting 80s specialty jerseys which will be auctioned off in support of Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold, and Brain Injury Association of Fort Erie. The auction will be held online through DASH.
After the game grab the NEW Tim Hortons bubbly pick-me-up Infusr energy beverage, made with natural caffeine and natural flavours and served in a ready to drink can. Infusr will be handed out at all exits of the Meridian Centre.
Purchase tickets at the Meridian Centre Box Office before puck drop!
Looking for more IceDogs Hockey? Contact Steven at 905-687-3641 x 222 or email s.tomlin@niagaraicedogs.net to purchase a flex pack today!
