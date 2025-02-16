IceDogs Superhero Day Today at 2pm

Niagara IceDogs News Release







We are super excited to present our Superhero Day today, puck drop is scheduled for 2pm as the Brantford Bulldogs roll into town. Please see below all the fun and excited activities that will be going on during the game!

Super Heroes on the Concourse presented by Niagara Falls Comic Con!

Don't miss your opportunity to meet your favourite superheroes at the game! Batman, Wonder Women, and Iron Man will be in attendance to take photos on the concourse.

IceDogs to Wear Superhero Themed Jerseys in Support of Niagara Children's Centre!

Your favourite IceDogs will be taking the ice in Superhero themed jerseys in support of Niagara Children's Centre. Make sure to not miss our online auction after the game to win a game worn IceDogs jersey! Please see our social media platforms to see the jerseys now!

Comic Con Discount Today ONLY!

Today ONLY fans can save 50% off admission tickets TODAY ONLY using promo code icedogs50. Visit www.nfcomiccon.com.

Costume Contest!

Fans! Make sure to wear your favourite superhero costumes and enter our videoboard costume contest for a chance to win some super prizes from Niagara Falls Comic Con!

Post Game Skate After Superhero Day February 16th!

We are happy to announce following the conclusion of our February 16th game vs the Brantford Bulldogs, fans in attendance will have access to skate on the ice with their favourite IceDogs!

Each person taking part must have a ticket for the February 16th game to attend. The skate will be for 1 hour after the game.

We look forward to seeing you there!

