IceDogs Rankin Cancer Run Game Tonight at 7pm

Sports stats



Niagara IceDogs

IceDogs Rankin Cancer Run Game Tonight at 7pm

January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release


Tonight marks our annual Rankin Cancer Run game in support of the Rankin Cancer Run! Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm as the North Bay Battalion roll into town.

We encourage all fans to wear orange tonight in support of the amazing cause! The IceDogs will be sporting Orange Rankin Cancer Run themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online through DASH.

Auction closes at 9pm on Wednesday.

Check out the Niagara IceDogs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...

Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Niagara IceDogs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central