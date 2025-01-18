IceDogs Rankin Cancer Run Game Tonight at 7pm

January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Tonight marks our annual Rankin Cancer Run game in support of the Rankin Cancer Run! Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm as the North Bay Battalion roll into town.

We encourage all fans to wear orange tonight in support of the amazing cause! The IceDogs will be sporting Orange Rankin Cancer Run themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online through DASH.

Auction closes at 9pm on Wednesday.

