Spitfires Fall to Barrie 4-1
January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Spitfires travelled to Barrie for a matchup with the Colts on Saturday evening. Barrie has been struggling to start 2025, they have lost 5 in a row and were looking to right the ship while the Spitfires have been red hot but have hit an illness bug and were without key players. On Saturday, the Spitfires firepower was missing and the Colts won 4-1.
The first period went by very quickly with few whistles. The Spitfires had one powerplay opportunity but could not convert. Late in the period, the Colts would score and take a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission. Shots were 15-13 in favour of the Colts after 20 minutes.
In the second period, the Spitfires would get on the board quickly to tie the game. Just a minute and 50 seconds in, the Spitfires offence had a 3 on 2 break and McNamara picked up a Belchetz rebound for his 8 th of the season and 2 nd as a Spitfire. Just less than six minutes later, the Colts would score off a turnover and take a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.
In the third period, the Colts would add a much-needed insurance goal as the Spitfires were pressing. The goal came halfway through the third period by Carter Lowe. Late in the frame, the Colts would add an empty netter and take the game 4-1.
The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow January 19 th in Oshawa. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05pm.
