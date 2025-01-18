Parekh Becomes Highest Scoring Blueliner in Spirit History with Five Points against Guelph

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Guelph Storm 6-2 on Saturday, January 18th. Michael Misa picked up two goals and an assist while Zayne Parekh had three goals and two assists to become the Spirit's all-time leader in points by a defenseman (184). Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 31 saves on 33 shots. Zachary Jovanovski was the starting goaltender for Guelph tallying 33 saves on 39 shots.

Early in a first period powerplay, Parekh skated into the slot and ripped the puck top shelf. Calem Mangone and Jacob Cloutier picked up the assists as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead 4:18 into the first period.

The Spirit added on to their lead as Jacob Cloutier batted a loose puck into the back of the net after a net-front scramble. Carson Harmer and Graydon Jones recorded the assists as the Spirit went up 2-0.

Guelph responded just 39 seconds later as Jett Luchanko slapped the loose puck past Oke. Rylan Singh and Lev Katzin were credited with the assists.

The Spirit took their two-goal lead right back as Michael Misa tapped a one time pass from Zayne Parekh into the back of the net. Parekh and Dima Zhilkin tallied the assists as Saginaw went up 3-1 at 11:18 in the first period.

After 1: SAG 3 - 1 GUE (Total Shots: 18 - 9)

During a four on three power play Zayne Parekh buried a shot from the point for his second goal of the game. Calem Mangone and Michael Misa picked up the assists as Saginaw took a 4-1 lead. Parekh's goal tied him, for the moment, with Patrick McNeill at 182 career points.

After 2: SAG 4 - 1 GUE (2nd Period Shots: 11 - 12 Totals Shots: 29 - 21)

Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay once again as Michael Misa fired a one timer from Calem Mangone into the back of the net. Mangone and Parekh got the assists as the Spirit grew their lead to 5-1 and Parekh notched his record-setting 183rd point. He did so in his 152nd game, 97 faster than McNeill.

Zayne Parekh completed the hat-trick as he buried a shot from the right faceoff circle. James Guo and Calem Mangone tallied the assists as the Spirit took a 6-1 lead 10:35 into the third period.

The Storm cut the lead down to five as Charlie Paquette slapped in a pass from Jett Luchanko for a 6-2 game.

FINAL: SAG 6 - 2 GUE (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 12 Total Shots: 39 - 33)

Powerplays: SAG 3/6 GUE 0/2

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (31 Saves / 33 Shots W) GUE Zachary Jovanovski (33 Saves / 39 Shots L)

Saginaw travels to Peterborough where they will face off against the Petes on Thursday, January 23rd. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

