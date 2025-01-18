Brampton Score Three Third Period Goals, Rangers Fall 4-1

January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tim Leighton / Brampton Steelheads) Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Tim Leighton / Brampton Steelheads)

Brampton, ON - After each team traded a lone goal in the first and second period, the Brampton Steelheads scored three third period goals - including one into the empty net to defeat the Kitchener Rangers at the CAA Centre by a score of 4-1. The win inspired by a Luke Misa four point performance and hat trick for the Steelheads. Adrian Misaljevic was the only Ranger to hit the score sheet in the game scoring the goal that tied up the game midway through the second period.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, BRAM 1

1:31 Luke Misa (22) - Gabriel Chiarot, Jack Van Volsen

2nd Period

KIT 1, BRAM 1

11:28 Adrian Misaljevic (19) - Unassisted

3rd Period

KIT 1, BRAM 2

10:50 Parker Von Richter (6) - Luke Misa, Vilmer Alriksson - GWG

KIT 1, BRAM 3

13:18 Luke Misa (23) - Mason Zebeski

KIT 1, BRAM 4

19:45 Luke Misa (24) - Gabriel Chiarot - ENG

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Luke Misa (BRAM)

Second Star: Jack Ivankovic (BRAM)

Third Star: Parker Von Richter (BRAM)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 34 - BRAM 26

Power play: KIT 0/3 - BRAM 0/3

FO%: KIT 48% - BRAM 52%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jack Ivankovic (BRAM) - 33/34 Saves, 1 GA

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 22/25 Saves, 3 GA

UP NEXT:

After their trip to the CAA Centre on Saturday, the Rangers begin a two-game homestand against their Midwest Division rivals, the London Knights, on Tuesday, January 21st. Trekking forward, the club will then welcome in the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, January 24th for 80's Night at The Aud! Puck drop against London is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story



Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons

(Tim Leighton / Brampton Steelheads)

