Alfano's Birthday Bash Leads Otters Past Petes

January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Peterborough, Ontario -- The Otters returned to the rink Saturday for the middle game of their Eastern Ontario three-in-three and their one and only meeting of the season on the road in Peterborough. Coming off of a huge win Friday in Ottawa, Erie would enter Saturday's action with plenty of confidence and look to guarantee a winning road trip with victory Saturday.

The first period would see the home side shooting at will and creating scoring chances. Otters netminder Charlie Burns would come up big on multiple occasions. Near the halfway point of the frame Erie would find the game's first goal. On the penalty kill, Pano Fimis (SHG, 16) would get the Otters on the board with a short-handed goal, finishing off a 2-on-0 to make it 1-0 Otters, where the score would sit following the first period. Erie would lead in shots on goal 15-10.

The second period would begin with the Otters continuing to keep the pressure on. Just over a minute into the period, the Otters would find themselves on the power play and Martin Misiak (PPG, 12) would make the man-advantage count, deflecting one home to give Erie a 2-0 advantage. Burns would continue to be busy in-between the pipes for the Otters, keeping the game where it is and the Otters in the lead. Shots on goal through two would see Erie lead 26-23.

The third period would begin with Erie on the front foot continuing to put pressure on. They would be rewarded as Sam Alfano (25) would score on his 21st birthday to make it 3-0 Erie. Just seconds later, Gabriel Frasca (10) would snap a wrist shot home to give Erie a 4-0 lead. Sam Alfano (PPG, 26) would not be done as he would keep up his hard work and find Erie's fifth of the night and makes the score 5-0. Late in the game, the Petes would spoil the shutout bid as Martin Matejicek (5) would scramble one in to make the score 5-1, the final that Erie would win by. Final shot total, Erie 37, Peterborough 32.

Erie returns to the ice for the final game of their road trip tomorrow in Kingston as they take on the Frontenacs. Erie will return home one week from tonight for a 3-2-1 Friday against their geographic rivals, the Niagara IceDogs. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.

