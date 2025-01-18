Game Day - January 18 - GUE vs. SAG

January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Spending Saturday across the border in Saginaw.

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Recently named Captain of the club

Has 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 18 games this season

Who to Watch - Saginaw Spirit

Michael Misa

Has 72 points (35 goals, 37 assists) in 37 games this season

Recently ranked 3rd overall on NHL Central Scouting mid-term rankings

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Saginaw 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Saginaw 4-0-0-0 Guelph 0-4-0-0-

Last 5 Years Saginaw 9-8-0-1 Guelph 9-7-2-0

Last 5 Years SAG vs. GUE @ Saginaw Saginaw 4-4-0-1 Guelph 5-3-1-0

Last 5 Years SAG vs. GUE @ Guelph Saginaw 5-4-0-0 Guelph 4-4-1-0

