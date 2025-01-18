Matejicek Scores as Otters Beat Petes
January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Erie Otters' Charlie Burns and Peterborough Petes' Quinton Page on game night
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, January 18, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Erie Otters for Nintendo Night at the PMC. The Otters won the game by a score of 5-1.
Martin Matejicek scored the lone goal for the Petes, with Gavin Bryant and Nico Addy picking up an assist each. Easton Rye made 32 saves in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Erie Goal (7:53) - Pano Fimis (16), Assist - Sam Alfano (25)
Second Period:
Erie Goal (1:39) - Martin Misiak (12), Assists - Alexis Daviault (16), Pano Fimis (34)
Third Period:
Erie Goal (3:41) - Sam Alfano (25), Assists - Malcolm Spence (28), Quinn McCall (3)
Erie Goal (4:05) - Gabriel Frasca (10), Assist - Carey Terrance (14)
Erie Goal (11:38) - Sam Alfano (26), Assists - Pano Fimis (35), Alexis Daviault (17)
Peterborough Goal (17:58) - Martin Matejicek (5), Assists - Gavin Bryant (8), Nico Addy (8)
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 23, when they host the Saginaw Spirit for Hawaiian Beach Night presented by Trent University. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
