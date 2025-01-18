Generals Drop Second Straight to Bulldogs
January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals lost another close game to the Brantford Bulldogs.
The first period was filled with back-and-forth action. The Generals outshot the Bulldogs 11-10, but Brantford solved Isaac Gravelle, leading 1-0 after 20 minutes.
But Colby Barlow came out flying to start the second period. A stretch pass from Luca D'Amato sprung Barlow into the offensive zone, and he beat Brantford's David Egorov far side to tie the game 1-1. The rest of the period was uneventful until Brantford's Nick Lardis regained the lead at 16:25 in the second frame.
Brantford extended their lead in the third period, making it 3-1 with under six minutes left. Luca Marrelli scored the 3-2 goal moments later, but the Bulldogs ceiled the deal with an empty net goal in the last minute of play.
Each team added another goal in the last 40 seconds, Brooks Rogowski followed by a Bulldogs second empty netter. Barlow extended his point streak to six games, but the Generals lost their second in as many days to Brantford.
Oshawa is back in action tomorrow night against the Windsor Spitfires at home. Grab your tickets for the 6:05 p.m. game.
