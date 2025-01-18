Game Day, Game 43, Firebirds at Attack - 7 p.m.

January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 43 - Firebirds at Attack

Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Owen Sound, Ontario

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell in a 3-1 hole in the second period, scored twice in the third to force overtime but were eventually bested by the Kitchener Rangers in a shootout, 4-3, on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Chris Thibodeau and Sam McCue each had a goal and an assist in the shootout loss for the Firebirds.

ALREADY A REUNION: The Firebirds and the Attack made a trade 10 days ago, January 8, in advance of the OHL's trade deadline. Flint sent rookie forward Cole Zurawski and a 15th round pick to Owen Sound in exchange for forward Sam McCue, a second round pick, two third round picks and a conditional 15th round pick. McCue has two goals and two assists in three games for the Firebirds thus far while Zurawski has a goal and an assist in four games for the Attack. It's a return to Owen Sound for McCue, who totaled 30 goals and 21 assists in 69 games for the Attack. Zurawski had six goals and nine assists in 32 games for Flint.

BLANKED 'EM TWICE: The Firebirds have played the Attack twice at home this season, and both times Nathan Day has earned a shutout. Flint won, 3-0 on October 26 and 4-0 on December 14. Day has made a combined 53 saves against Owen Sound for his only two shutouts of the season and of his OHL career. Kaden Pitre has two goals in the season series and Nathan Aspinall, Alex Kostov and Urban Podrekar have a goal and an assist.

KONYEN HEATING UP: Evan Konyen had a two assists in the shootout loss in Kitchener on Friday, his third consecutive game with multiple points. Konyen has four multi-point games in his last seven outings, having totaled four goals and six assists in that stretch. The overage winger has 10 goals and 16 assists in 21 games this season. He is committed to play NCAA hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology beginning in the 2025-26 season.

ODDS AND ENDS: The OHL suspended Connor Clattenburg for three games as a result of a hit delivered in Flint's game against Guelph on January 10. He is eligible to return on January 25 at home against Brampton...Flint has outscored its opponents, 6-2 in the third period of its last two games.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head across the Mackinac Bridge and the Soo Locks to take on the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie. Puck drop at the GFL Memorial Gardens is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

