Gens Look to Level Home-And-Home with Bulldogs

January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hear to Brantford looking to even out the home-and-home after a tough overtime loss Friday night.

Despite the loss the Generals grabbed a point and woke up in first place in both the Eastern Conference and the East Division. The Gens have been playing some of their best hockey of the season right now and the return of Beckett Sennecke to the lineup should help.

Brantford is riding high right now after the 5-4 overtime win pushed their winning streak to four games. The Bulldogs have been solid on the powerplay and that showed Friday night as they went 2/2 not wasting any opportunities.

It is has been a quick turnaround from as the first half of the home-and-home ended in a 5-4 overtime loss for the Gens.

After the Bulldogs opened the scoring the Gens turned it around scoring three straight to close out the first period with a 3-1 lead.

As good as the Generals were in the first, the Bulldogs were in the second scoring two unanswered tying the game at 3-3 going into the third period.

After the two teams exchanged goals in the third period the game headed to overtime, where it was Jake O'Brien scoring a controversial game winner.

The Generals return to home ice on Sunday January 19th when they host the Windsor Spitfires, get your tickets here.

