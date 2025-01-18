Game Preview: Spirit vs. Guelph Storm - Covenant Kids Takeover

January 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (21-18-1-0) host the Guelph Storm (13-23-4-1) on Saturday, January 18th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 4:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Sunday, January 12th where they defeated the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 in overtime. Jacob Cloutier scored twice, and Michael Misa buried the game winner in OT.

Guelph last played on Friday, January 17th where they fell to the London Knights 6-0. Colin Ellsworth made 25 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

This Season:

Saginaw and Guelph have faced off once so far this season with the Spirit coming out on top 7-6 back on December 13th. Michael Misa opened the scoring just 1:45 into the game which gave Saginaw an early 1-0 lead. Guelph answered with two goals of their own. The first period would close with three straight goals from the Spirit including two off the stick of Kristian Epperson. The Storm started the scoring in the second as Alex McLean scored his second goal of the game making it 4-3 Spirit early in the second. Both teams scored a goal late in the second which gave Saginaw a 5-4 lead going into the third period. The Spirit scored two goals a minute apart midway through the third to take a three-goal lead. Guelph wasn't done yet as they fell just short, scoring two goals in the last 3:37 of the game, but the Spirit held on to win 7-6.

Players to Watch:

Fresh off his captaincy of Team West at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, Michael Misa is currently riding a six game point streak. In that span, Misa has tallied five goals and six assists for eleven points. His 72 points sit second in the OHL, and Misa continues to lead the CHL with 35 goals this season. While he missed Sunday's game in Kitchener with an injury, Kristian Epperson has recorded multiple points in each of his last four games totaling four goals and seven assists. In 35 games this season, Epperson has 51 points (17G-34A). Rookie Carson Harmer has recorded a point in nine of his last ten games. Harmer is currently leading OHL rookies in goals scored with 17. Zayne Parekh sits at 179 career points as of Saturday, three behind Patrick McNeill's record of 182 as the most by a Spirit defenseman.

Flyers prospect Jett Luchanko has 23 points so far this season after spending time with the Philadelphia Flyers and Team Canada at the World Junior Championship. In 19 games played, Luchanko has nine goals and 14 assists. Charlie Paquette has tallied a point in six of his last seven games. Paquette currently leads the Storm in points with 34 (14G-20A). Lev Katzin has recorded 24 points in just 17 games this season. In those 17 games Katzin has scored seven goals and picked up 17 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Â Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Guelph's NHL Drafted Players:

Â Jett Luchanko (PHI)

Â Jake Karabela (WSH)

