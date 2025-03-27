Niagara IceDogs Playoff Watch Parties Host by Fiddler's Pour House

March 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Playoff hockey is HERE, Dog Country! The Niagara IceDogs and Fiddler's Pour House are teaming up to host the official watch parties for all Niagara IceDogs road games this playoff season! Fans are invited to join in the excitement and cheer on the IceDogs while enjoying food and drink specials, great prizes, and more.

Event Details

When:

Thursday, March 27th and Monday, March 31st

Party starts at 5:30 PM

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM

Where:

Fiddler's Pour House, 149 St Paul St, St. Catharines

Specials and Entertainment:

Food & Drink Specials:

Check out Fiddler's Pour House menu here for more details!

Also - don't forget the half-price appetizers from 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM!

Prizes and Giveaways:

Great prizes to be won throughout the night, including from Happy Dad Hard Seltzer!

Don't miss out on the fun! Come out to Fiddler's Pour House, enjoy the playoff action with fellow IceDogs fans, and take advantage of exclusive drink specials and awesome prizes. Bring your friends, wear your IceDogs colours, and get ready for an electric playoff atmosphere!

