CHL & Harley-Davidson© Canada Launch 2025 Sportster S© Giveaway

TORONTO, ON - As part of its partnership with Harley-Davidson© Canada, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) alongside its Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - is thrilled to announce the return of a playoffs sweepstakes that will see one lucky fan win a 2025 Harley-Davidson Sportster S©.

For the second year in a row, one lucky fan will ride away with a brand-new Harley-Davidson© motorcycle as the iconic brand teams up with the CHL once again to deliver an exciting giveaway during the 2025 WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Playoffs.

This thrilling postseason contest will be featured across the CHL's Member Leagues, engaging fans in both arenas and through digital activations as teams compete for junior hockey supremacy. With 47 dealerships located coast-to-coast in Canada, fans from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL can visit their local Harley-Davidson© dealer to enter. Fans can also submit their entries online. The deadline for submissions is 11:59 p.m. ET on April 17, 2025.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Harley-Davidson© Canada and offer fans another thrilling opportunity to take home a truly iconic motorcycle," said Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships at the CHL. "The playoffs across the CHL are an exciting time of year, and we're thrilled to add to that energy by working alongside Harley-Davidson© to give away an incredible motorcycle to one lucky winner."

Designed to thrill, the 2025 Sportster© S is powered by the all-new Revolution© Max, a liquid-cooled powertrain with double overhead camshafts and variable valve timing: offering ample torque and an immediate powerband tuned to maximize rider enjoyment. Prepare for power and performance like you've never experienced.

Fans won't want to miss a moment of the action as the Road to the 2025 Memorial Cup begins tonight. The OHL and QMJHL Playoffs will be available to stream live on CHL TV, while the WHL Playoffs can be streamed for free exclusively on Victory+, providing fans with an exciting new platform to experience the intensity of postseason hockey. Later this spring, TSN will deliver full coverage of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series starting with Game 1, while RDS will broadcast the QMJHL Championship Series from the opening game onward.

TSN and RDS will also provide full coverage of the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Québec, from May 22 to June 1, marking the event's return to Québec for the first time in a decade.

Last season, through parts of the 2024 WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Playoffs, Harley-Davidson© Canada aligned with the CHL to bring the first-ever sweepstakes between both brands, giving away a 2024 Road Glide© to one lucky fan in Canada. With over 14,000 contest entries from across Canada, along with more than five million impressions on social media, a Cambridge, Ontario resident was selected as the winner of a brand new 2024 Road Glide©, and picked up his prize at Blackbridge Harley-Davidson© in Cambridge.

