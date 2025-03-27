Round One Series Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds

March 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers finished as the Western Conference's third seed and have drawn a first-round matchup with the sixth-seed Flint Firebirds to open the 2025 OHL Playoffs. The best-of-seven opening-round series begins on Friday, March 28th at The Aud. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak (Channel's to Vary)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

SCHEDULE:

Game 1: Friday, March 28th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Sunday, March 30th at Kitchener, 2:00 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, April 1st at Flint, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Thursday, April 3rd at Flint, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 4th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

Game 6: Sunday, April 6th at Flint, 4:00 p.m.*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 8th at Kitchener, 7:00 p.m.*

(*If necessary, Rangers home game is bolded)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This Season:

The Rangers and Firebirds played each other four times in the 2024-25 regular season, and Kitchener took home three wins with a 3-0-1-0 record. Each of the four games was decided by one goal, as the Blueshirts recorded two shootout wins, a regulation victory, and an overtime loss against Flint. Kitchener put up 11 goals in the season series, while Flint posted nine. After dropping the first matchup between the two, the Rangers earned victories in the remaining three contests. Their last regular season meeting came on Friday, January 31st, where the Rangers edged out a narrow 3-2 shootout victory at Dort Financial Center.

Kitchener recorded 41 points after the January 10th trade deadline, while Flint registered 25. In the last 10 regular-season games, Kitchener was 7-2-0-1, and Flint was 3-7-0-0.

Playoff History:

This playoff series marks the Rangers' ninth straight postseason appearance, while the Firebirds have now reached the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year, the longest streak in franchise history.

Last season, the Rangers defeated the Erie Otters in six games of the opening-round series in the 2024 OHL Playoffs as a four-seed. Kitchener advanced to play the eventual J. Ross Robertson Championship winners, the London Knights, losing in four games and bowing out of the playoffs in the second round for the third straight year.

The Firebirds faced the Knights in the first round, and like the Rangers, Flint was swept in four games.

The opening-round series between Kitchener and Flint is the first postseason encounter between the two teams, having not previously faced each other in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Playoffs.

Regular Season Special Teams:

Kitchener

Overall Power Play: 11th in the OHL at 22.0%

Home Power Play: 6th in the OHL at 23.6%

Overall Penalty Kill: 2nd in the OHL at 84.8%

Home Penalty Kill: 4th in the OHL at 83.2%

Flint

Overall Power Play: 18th in the OHL at 14.4%

Away Power Play: 18th in the OHL at 12.8%

Overall Penalty Kill: 12th in the OHL at 77.6%

Away Penalty Kill: 12th in the OHL at 77.3%

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (47-15-4-2)

Third in the Western Conference, Fifth in the OHL

Rangers Roster:

The Rangers hit the century mark (100 points) for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 2007-08 season. The club finished second in the league in points (100), win percentage (.735), and goals against (183). Kitchener has five players that have been drafted to the NHL: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), and Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights), including two of them (Andonovski, Swick) signed to their respective clubs. Of the 2024-25 roster players, 15 have experience in at least one playoff game in the OHL.

Rangers to Watch:

Adrian Misaljevic finished as the Rangers' top goal-scorer and points-getter in the regular season, marking new career highs in goals (31), assists (38), and points (69). Misaljevic enters the postseason with 10 points (4G, 6A) in his last six games, heating up at the right time for the Blueshirts. The forward has appeared in three separate playoffs, tallying six goals, three assists, and nine points in 31 games. Against Flint this season, Misaljevic had two goals, three assists, and five points in four matchups - scoring in three out of four contests.

Scanning the blueline, Cameron Reid has been a standout in his sophomore season, leading all Rangers defensemen in goals (14), assists (40), and points (54). He also topped the team in power play assists (22), plus/minus (+39), and shared the lead in total assists (40). His 54-point campaign ranked 10th among OHL defencemen. A 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect, Reid has played 10 career postseason games - all in the 2023-24 season - registering five assists. He closed out the 2024-25 regular season, recording four assists in his final six games. In four meetings with Flint this year, Reid had one assist.

Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) enters his first OHL Playoffs on a heater, registering at least a point in eight of his last 10 games to close out the regular season - amassing eight goals, six assists, and 14 points over that stretch. Since arriving in Kitchener, Pridham has turned into a perennial scorer, leading the team in power play goals (10) while ranking tied for second in overall goals (27) and third in points (54) despite playing in only 48 games. Pridham appeared in only two meetings against the Firebirds this season, tallying a lone assist. Set to make his postseason debut, he'll be looking to make his mark.

Goaltending:

Parsons

Jackson Parsons was one of the OHL's top goaltenders this year, ranking first in the league in wins (37) and shutouts (5) while placing second in goals against average (2.24) and save percentage (.920). The veteran netminder posted an impressive 37-12-3 record, backboning the Rangers to the second-most points in the OHL. Parsons enters the first-round series against Flint with 15 games of postseason experience, posting a 6-9-0-0 record, a .895 save percentage, and a 3.57 goals-against average. He'll look to pick up where he left off against Flint, earning three consecutive wins against the Firebirds in the regular season.

Schaubel

Jason Schaubel had a strong freshman season in the crease, notching a 10-3-1-2 record, 3.40 goals against average, and a .878 save percentage in 18 games played. The former fifth-round pick (97th overall) emerged as a reliable option between the pipes for the Rangers. As he continues to develop, Schaubel enters his first OHL Playoffs with the Rangers on Friday.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (29-34-2-3)

Sixth in the Western Conference, 13th in the OHL

Firebirds Roster:

The Firebirds' roster consists of six NHL-drafted players: Sam McCue (Toronto Maple Leafs), Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning), Connor Clattenburg (Edmonton Oilers), Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers), Matthew Mania (Los Angeles Kings) and Nathan Day (Edmonton Oilers). Flint has 14 players on their roster with playoff experience.

Firebirds to Watch:

Kaden Pitre closed out his junior year on a high note, racking up nine points (4G, 5A) over his final six games as he heads into his second OHL Playoffs. His steady development over three seasons has made him a key offensive contributor for Flint in 2024-25, leading the team in first goals (7), tying for first in game-winning goals (4), ranking second in points (53) and tied for second in goals (22), while finishing third in assists (31). Against Kitchener this season, he found the back of the net once in three matchups. Though still searching for his first playoff point after five appearances, he'll look to turn it up a notch when the postseason kicks off.

Sam McCue was a mid-season acquisition for Flint, and an important one at that. Since joining the Firebirds, the forward has scored 18 goals, six assists, and 24 points in only 20 games. His 2024-25 regular season totals, including his stats from his time in Owen Sound, place him first on Flint in power play goals (11), overall goals (36), and points (55). McCue is familiar with Kitchener, having previously played for the Attack, notching four goals, two assists, and six points in four contests against the Rangers this year. In the postseason, McCue has appeared in seven games, amassing a lone assist.

Jimmy Lombardi ended the regular season on a tear, racking up at least a point in five of his final six games, registering two three-point nights and nine total points (9A) over that span. Competing in his sophomore campaign, Lombardi doubled his production from his freshman year, tallying 13 goals, 32 assists, and 45 points - tied for the fifth-most on Flint. He gained his first taste of postseason hockey last year, recording one assist in four games. Though he was held off the scoresheet in four meetings against Kitchener this season, Lombardi will aim to carry his late-season momentum into the playoffs.

Goaltending:

Day

Statistically, Nathan Day put forth his best season in the OHL in his senior year with the Firebirds, locking in a 26-25-5 record with a .894 save percentage and a 3.07 goals-against average. As Flint's top option, Day has plenty of playoff experience, appearing in the postseason in each of the last three years. In 12 games in the OHL Playoffs, Day has a 3-6-2 record with a .891 save percentage and a 3.34 goals-against average. After a career-best regular season, the netminder will be keen on carrying over his momentum in hopes of a lengthy playoff run.

Bender

Noah Bender competed in 14 games for the Firebirds during the 2024-25 regular season, recording a 3-9-0-0 record with a 5.17 goals-against average and a .833 save percentage. Bender also spent parts of three games with his former team, the Oshawa Generals, in the 2024 OHL Playoffs. The third-year goaltender posted a 4.24 goals-against average and a .844 save percentage in those appearances.

RANGERS REACH

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire first-round series vs the Flint Firebirds will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

UP NEXT:

After the Rangers open the OHL Playoffs on home ice for Game 1 on Friday, March 28th, they'll wrap up the weekend on Sunday, March 30th, for Game 2 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. The club will then head to Flint for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 1st and Thursday, April 3rd, at Dort Financial Center.

