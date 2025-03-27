Storm Set to Host Draft Party on Friday, April 11th

The Guelph Storm are excited to announce that they will be hosting a Draft Party on Friday, April 11th from 6:30pm-10:00pm at Bobby O'Briens in downtown Guelph. Join play-by-play commentator Ryan Drury, colour analyst Mark Paré, and representatives from the Guelph Storm as the team gets set to welcome the 2025 draft class.

The Storm hold the 2nd overall pick for just the second time in franchise history in what should be a busy night with six picks in the first three rounds (information as of March 27th). A raffle ticket will be given to each fan attending the event, as the pick rings in Storm staff will randomly select a ticket for the chance to win great prizes courtesy of the Guelph Storm and Spyke's Sport Shop. All fans attending will have the opportunity to win a commemorative stick signed by the 2024/2025 team.

Tickets are $10.00 each, with all proceeds going directly to the Guelph Ginats Special Needs Hockey Foundation. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the door. The Bobby O'Brien's kitchen will be open and available for orders, but each ticket also includes one serving of self-serve pizza and wings during the event. Drinks are not included with the ticket. Click here to purchase your ticket today!

The OHL Priority Selection will be held over the course of two days, with Rounds 1-3 taking place beginning at 7:00pm on Friday, April 11th. The proceedings continue on Saturday, April 12th, starting at 9:00am with Rounds 4-15. The Priority Selection will be produced by YourTV and streamed for free in its entirety on OHL Live and across the league's YouTube, X, and Facebook accounts.

We kindly ask that fans print their ticket at home or visit the box office during business hours to have their ticket printed, as e-tickets will not be accepted for the event. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Relations and Social Media Coordinator Lisa Della Mattia, [email protected]

