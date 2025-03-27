OHL Assists Presents OHL Overtime Heroes: Score Big for Charity During the 2025 Playoffs

Toronto, ON - On the heels of the launch of OHL Assists, the league's charitable foundation on Tuesday, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is rolling out an exciting charitable initiative for the 2025 playoffs, rewarding clutch goals through charitable giving.

OHL Overtime Heroes will support meaningful local community organizations and initiatives during the 2025 OHL Playoffs, and here's how it works:

For every overtime goal scored during the playoffs, a donation will be made on behalf of the goal-scorer, with the funds directed to a charity or not-for-profit of the player's choice. The donation amounts will incrementally grow each round as the playoffs progress, ensuring greater impact as the postseason intensifies.

If a player's overtime goal is the series-clinching goal scored in Game 7 of any series, a bonus donation of $2500 will be awarded to amplify the program's impact.

The OHL Overtime Heroes program highlights the league's commitment to community involvement, with players not only showcasing their skills on the ice but also giving back to causes that matter most to them.

OHL Overtime Heroes - Payout Structure:

Round 1 Overtime Winner - $2000

Round 2 Ovetime Winner - $3000

Round 3 Overtime Winner - $4000

OHL Championship Series Overtime Winner - $5000

Any overtime goal scored to decide a series in Game 7 will receive a $2500 bonus!

Follow along throughout the playoffs as the league will announce the charitable organizations benefitting from OHL Overtime Heroes donations across its social media channels on X, Facebook and Instagram!

