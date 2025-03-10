Niagara IceDogs Playoff Tickets and Packages Now Available

March 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The wait is finally over - OHL Playoff hockey has returned to the Niagara Region for the first time since 2019! The Niagara IceDogs are gearing up to chase the OHL Championship, and we need ALL of Dog Country to be there every shift to cheer them on!

Our time has come - don't miss out on the action! Get ready for an electrifying playoff atmosphere, and secure your spot for the first two home games of the series. Here's everything you need to know about getting your tickets:

Single Game Tickets

The excitement starts NOW! Single game tickets for the first and second home games of the series are ON SALE!

To purchase your tickets, call 905-687-3641 ext. 1 for assistance.

For any questions or to book via email, you can also reach us at tickets@niagaraicedogs.net.

Playoff Package Tickets

Want to save money and secure your same seats for every playoff game? The Playoff Package is your ticket to the best value!

Get access to discounted rates and guaranteed seating for the 2025 playoffs.

To purchase, contact Steven at s.tomlin@niagaraicedogs.net or call 905-687-3641 ext. 222.

Bonus Alert: If you purchase your season tickets for the 2025-2026 season by March 21st, you'll get the first playoff game free and unlock exclusive perks as a season ticket holder.

Let's fill the arena with the loudest, most passionate fans in the league! Get your tickets today, and let's show our IceDogs that Dog Country is behind them all the way to the OHL Championship!

Check out the playoff pricing and updated seating map below to plan your perfect game day.

