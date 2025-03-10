Musty, Elliott and Beamish Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Wolves' Quentin Musty Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

San Jose Sharks prospect Quentin Musty is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, tallying six goals, four assists and 10 points in three wins.

Musty started the week strong with the winning goal and an assist on Wednesday, earning second star honours in the Wolves' 3-2 win over the Niagara IceDogs. He stayed hot on Friday, notching two goals and an assist to claim first star honours in a 5-3 victory over the Oshawa Generals. Musty capped off the week in dominant fashion, recording a hat trick and two assists for a five-point performance on Sunday, once again earning first-star recognition as the Wolves topped the Barrie Colts 7-2.

The 19-year-old from Hamburg, NY., has appeared in 31 games with the Wolves this season, recording 27 goals, 27 assists, and 54 points. The 6-foot-2, 200lb. forward was selected first overall by Sudbury in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection and has recorded 265 points (108-157-265) in 187 regular season contests with the Wolves over four seasons. Musty was selected 26th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2023 NHL Draft, and signed an entry-level NHL contract with the Sharks on Oct. 4, 2023.

Also considered for the award this week, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan of the London Knights posted eight points (3-5-8) in three wins, while Chris Thibodeau of the Flint Firebirds tallied four goals, two assists and six points in three games played.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves)

Feb. 24 - Mar. 2: Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Knights' Austin Elliott Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Austin Elliott of the London Knights is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, playing to a 2-0 record including a shutout, along with a 1.00 goals-against average and .961 save percentage.

Making a total of 49 saves last week, Elliott opened the week with a 28-save shutout on Wednesday as the Knights blanked the Brantford Bulldogs 5-0. He returned between the pipes on Friday, turning aside 21 of the 23 shots he faced as the Knights defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 3-2.

A 20-year-old from Strathmore, Alberta, Elliott has been dominant this season, owning an impressive 28-1-0-0 record, three shutouts, a 2.15 goals-against average, and .921 save percentage. The Knights acquired the overage goaltender from the Barrie Colts, who had claimed him off CHL waivers in early October. Elliott joined the OHL after beginning his career with the WHL's Saskatoon Blades.

Also considered for the award this week, Sudbury Wolves netminder Finn Marshall went 3-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. North Bay's Mike McIvor was also steady, going 2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Feb. 14 - Mar. 2: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Sting's Liam Beamish Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Sarnia Sting forward Liam Beamish is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season after scoring four goals in three games played.

Beamish opened the week with his first OHL career hat trick on Friday to earn first star honours as Sarnia defeated the Guelph Storm 5-1. He followed up with a goal on Saturday as the Sting fell 6-2 to the Flint Firebirds.

An 18-year-old from Beamsville, Ont., Beamish has recorded 14 goals, 12 assists and 26 points in 34 games since coming over from the BCHL's Salmon Arm Silverbacks. The 5-foot-11, 179lb. centreman spent last season in the GOJHL playing for the Fort Erie Meteors and was also named GOJHL Golden Horseshoe Rookie of the Year. Beamish was selected by the Sting in the eighth round (151st overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

Also considered for the award this week, Ottawa 67's forward Filip Ekberg registered a goal and three helpers in three games played while Hudson Chitaroni of the Sudbury Wolves tallied a pair of goals and an assists in three contests.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

March. 3 - March. 9: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 24 - March. 2: Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

