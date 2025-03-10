Fronts this Week: March Break Is Here

March 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Wednesday, March 12th - vs Ottawa 67's - Presented by: Cavendish

The Frontenacs are back on home ice this week for two big games, both against longtime rivals. First up, the Ottawa 67's come to town on Wednesday night. The 67's are on the outside looking in on the OHL Playoffs and with only six games remaining in their regular season they'll be desperate for a win. The Frontenacs and the 67's always seem to always make it entertaining when they square off as the season series sits at a tie, both teams having won three games each although they are on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference standings.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Luca Pinelli (CBJ)

Cooper Foster (PIT)

Matthew Mayich (STL)

Filip Ekberg (Top Prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft)

Friday, March 14th - vs Peterborough Petes - Hockey is for the Dogs Night - Presented by: Pro Hockey Life

After hosting a rival on Wednesday night, the Frontenacs turn around and host another one on Friday night in the Peterborough Petes. The Petes beat the Frontenacs in a 3-2 shootout last time these two teams faced off, and with the race for the Eastern Conference title winding down the Frontenacs will have to exact some revenge if they want a chance at finishing the season in the number one spot.

Friday is 'Hockey is for the Dogs Night', our annual celebration of dogs and other furry friends. The Kingston Humane Society will be on-site with their furry companions that will be up for adoption right on the concourse, meaning you could be coming to a Frontenacs game and leaving with a dog looking for their forever home! The Kingston Humane Society will also be taking donations for dog and cat food and if you are generous enough to bring in a bag for donation, you'll automatically be entered into a draw to win a gift card to Pro Hockey Life!

Visiting Players to Watch:

Brady Stonehouse (EDM)

Colin Fitzgerald (Top Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft)

The Rest of The Week:

at Ottawa - Sunday, March 16th @ 2PM.

Saturday, March 15th from 2-3PM - FULL TEAM AUTOGRAPH SESSION at Cataraqui Centre

