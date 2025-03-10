Firebirds Weekly Roundup, March 3-9

March 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds played a trio of home games this week with mixed results. First, they hosted their in-state rivals in Game 6 of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Then, the Brantford Bulldogs and Sarnia Sting visited the Dort Financial Center on Friday and Saturday. In total, Flint earned two of a possible six points.

On Wednesday, the Saginaw Spirit hung two early goals in the opening 3:20 of play and never looked back. Chris Thibodeau scored twice, and Matthew Mania's late marker had the Birds within one through most of the third period. Ultimately, it would be an empty netter that cemented Saginaw's 5-3 victory. With the win, the Spirit leads the rivalry series four games to two. For Thibodeau, it was his fifth game with two goals this season, and Mania tied his career high with 38 points. Flint and Saginaw conclude the regular season with a home-and-away series in two weeks.

Friday night saw the Eastern Conference-leading Brantford Bulldogs invade the Dort. The Dogs tested Nathan Day with 15 first-period shots, but he stymied them on every attempt. Thibodeau buried one late in the frame for a 1-0 Firebirds edge. Artem Frolov found twine early in the second, and the momentum appeared to favor the Birds. Then, the league's leading scorer put his club on his back. Nick Lardis scored two of Brantford's four unanswered tallies over the final 22 minutes of the game. Thibodeau again posted two points with a goal and an assist. Flint killed off their lone penalty, bringing the running total to 18 consecutive penalty kills without allowing a goal.

The Sarnia Sting arrived in Genesee County on Saturday. Sam McCue returned to the lineup and scored three of Flint's six unanswered goals. The Sting finally solved Day with a pair of markers in the third period, but the Birds cruised to a 6-2 triumph. Thibodeau again posted a goal and an assist to finish with six points (4 G, 2 A) for the week. Jimmy Lombardi earned three helpers for his fourth three-point game of the season and third in his last five outings. Mania picked up an assist to set a new career-high with 39 points. The penalty kill continues to deny the opposition and now sits at 21 straight without allowing a goal.

The Firebirds were outshot by only four this week, finishing with a margin of 94-90. They had the upper hand with faceoffs this time, winning 86 compared to the opposition's combined 81. The power play went two-for-ten (20%), and the penalty kill finished a perfect six of six (100%). With only six games remaining in the regular season, the Birds remain third in the West Division and sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 28-29-2-3.

LEADERBOARD

Kaden Pitre remains atop the stats sheet for Flint with 52 total points (22 G, 30 A). McCue leads the club with 30 goals and sits second with 49 points. Thibodeau is third with 19 goals and 28 assists. Mania tops the defensive unit with 39 points, including a club-leading 32 helpers.

COMING UP

The Firebirds only play twice in the upcoming week. First, they travel to Owen Sound for a Wednesday night duel with the Attack. Fans can follow all the action on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app. The team returns home Saturday to host a familiar division foe, the Soo Greyhounds. Saturday's game is Education Appreciation Night, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union, Michigan Education Association, and Genesee Educational Consultant Services. All educational staff employees will receive a FREE ticket at the Dort Financial Center Box Office with proof of employment.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.